A’ja Wilson to host Sneaker and Glitter Gala

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against...
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson warms up for Game 3 of the basketball team's WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- WNBA Champion, Gamecock, and two-time MVP A’ja Wilson is returning to Columbia to host a weekend of events.

More information about the A’ja Wilson Foundation can be found at the link here.

On Thursday, Nov. 10 Wilson plans to visit Pace Academy and St. John Pre-School and donate technological resources in partnership with Microsoft to help students with dyslexia.

On Friday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. Wilson will visit Hyatt Park to unveil a basketball court refurbishment.

Saturday, Nov. 12 the Sneakers and Glitter Gala kicks off at 7 p.m. at the USC Pastides Alumni Center.

Sunday Wilson will end the weekend by hosting two youth basketball camps at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School for 3rd through 12th graders Sunday. Participants are receiving a pair of Nike sneakers.

