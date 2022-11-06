SkyView
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with her team after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday.

On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State.

USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22 championship at 8:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Head coach Dawn Staley is returning in her 15th season with USC. The team is 11-1 all-time against East Tennessee State.

The Gamecocks enter into the season ranked #1 in the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

To purchase tickets for the game, click the link here.

