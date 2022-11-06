Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday.

On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State.

USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22 championship at 8:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Head coach Dawn Staley is returning in her 15th season with USC. The team is 11-1 all-time against East Tennessee State.

The Gamecocks enter into the season ranked #1 in the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll.

1️⃣ more sleep, FAMS!



All you need to know for Monday's season openerhttps://t.co/pcRZ19qi3t — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 6, 2022

To purchase tickets for the game, click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.