No. 4 Tigers shocked on the road, upset 35-14 by Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (FOX Carolina) - Fourth-ranked Clemson drops their first game of the season in a 35-14 upset loss to Notre Dame.

This ends a 14-game winning streak for the Tigers. It was previously the longest active winning streak in the country.

Clemson’s woes started from their first possession. After a three-and-out, the Tigers ensuing punt was blocked and returned for a touchdown.

While the Tigers offense struggled to take off, the Fighting Irish was slowly able to pick up steam. An 11-play, 78-yard drive before the end of the half ended in a touchdown for Notre Dame.

Clemson trailed 14-0 after the first half.

With the offense continuing to struggle, head coach Dabo Swinney decided to make a change at quarterback. DJ Uiagalelei was benched in favor of true freshmen quarterback Cade Klubnik. On his first throw, Klubnik’s pass was intercepted and the Irish took over in scoring territory.

On the ensuing Notre Dame drive, it resulted in another touchdown. Clemson found themselves in a 21-0 hole.

Cade Klubnik throws an interception and Notre Dame takes over near the goal line. pic.twitter.com/Oe1KxjY5X5 — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 6, 2022

Swinney went back to Uiagalelei on the Tigers next drive.

Clemson had marched down the field and was inside the red zone, where Uiagalelei’s pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. Clemson was trailing 28-0.

DJ Uiagalelei throws a pick-six and #Clemson trails 28-0 in South Bend. Notre Dame about to pull off the massive upset over the fourth-ranked Tigers. pic.twitter.com/wINUqIl2Rl — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) November 6, 2022

Clemson was able to score a touchdown on their ensuing drive to end the shutout, but it did little to change the final result.

Clemson (8-1, 6-0) returns back to Death Valley to play Louisville on Sat. Nov. 12. Kick off is scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.