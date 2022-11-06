Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks became the SEC champions.
The women’s soccer team defeated the #3 ranked Alabama in a 1-0 game at the SEC tournament. Sunday’s game secured an automatic entry into the NCAA Soccer tournament.
🚨 DOWN GOES ALABAMA 🚨— NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 6, 2022
No. 13 South Carolina defeats No. 3 Alabama, 1-0, to win the @SEC Tournament and secure an automatic bid into the #NCAASoccer Tournament!
🎥 @GamecockWSoccer pic.twitter.com/XeOEXdfMtk
🏆 𝐒𝐄𝐂 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 6, 2022
🐔 @GamecockWSoccer #SECSOC x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/cmYkvkyJ8W
