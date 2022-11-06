Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks became the SEC champions.

The women’s soccer team defeated the #3 ranked Alabama in a 1-0 game at the SEC tournament. Sunday’s game secured an automatic entry into the NCAA Soccer tournament.

🚨 DOWN GOES ALABAMA 🚨



No. 13 South Carolina defeats No. 3 Alabama, 1-0, to win the @SEC Tournament and secure an automatic bid into the #NCAASoccer Tournament!



🎥 @GamecockWSoccer pic.twitter.com/XeOEXdfMtk — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) November 6, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.