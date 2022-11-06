SkyView
Gamecocks Women’s Soccer wins SEC championship

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday afternoon the Gamecocks became the SEC champions.

The women’s soccer team defeated the #3 ranked Alabama in a 1-0 game at the SEC tournament. Sunday’s game secured an automatic entry into the NCAA Soccer tournament.

