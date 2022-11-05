SkyView
Veterans Small Business Week: Vet helps other vets get jobs

Navy veteran Robyn Grable.
Navy veteran Robyn Grable.(Robyn Grable)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - This week is Veteran’s Small Business Week.

It’s when we celebrate, connect, and empower aspiring and current service members that are also entrepreneurs, according to the United States Small Business Association.

Robyn Grable, of Simpsonville, is using Artificial Intelligence to help other veterans get jobs. It’s something she experienced first-hand.

“I served nine years in the Navy. I can do anything, but when I did go to the resume writer, he said, “No one will understand how to translate your skills from the Navy. Go get a job as an administrative assistant,’” Grable said.

Grable admits that that might have been, partially, because she’s a woman, but others in the military, such as Kristyne Thomas, have had similar experiences once they were done serving our country.

“I had a really hard time working in the retail industry, because we had different work values,” said Thomas.

Thomas served in the Army National Guard before doing retail as well as some other jobs. She now resides in Charleston.

The Veteran’s Metrics Initiative shows that under-employment and unemployment rates combined is at a staggering 61 percent for our troops. Read about it here.

“I had met an Army veteran’s wife,” said Grable, “We were working on our master’s degrees. She commented that her husband had been out six months, could not get an interview.”

This inspired Grable to use her 30-year career in human resources to start her small business, “Talents Ascend.” And she doesn’t just focus on veterans, but people with disabilities and with criminal history too, for example.

“We don’t use a resume,” Grable said, “We don’t have candidates apply first to get to the interview. It’s really about skills matching.”

Thomas snagged an internal role. Grable says she and her staff are matching around 1,500 vets a day. She never stopped serving. Part of the goal is to take away the complications of transferring military skills onto one piece of paper. It’s something Thomas says many veterans struggle with.

“This is the first job since getting out of the military where I felt like, ‘OK, this is where I’m meant to be.’ This is the place that values what I bring as a veteran,” Thomas said.

There is no cost for service members to create a profile.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

