Three SC Women’s Basketball players named to Naismith Trophy Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Athletics announced that three players from this season’s women’s basketball team were named to the Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List.

Three seniors, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, were among the 50 players chosen for the list. Boston and Cooke have been on the list before, but Beal was selected for the first time this year.

Boston won the award last year and is back for another season. Boston led the NCAA with a program-record 30 double-doubles last season and helped lead the team to a national title. In addition to the award, Boston has also won SEC Roy F. Kramer Female Athlete of the Year and was named an All-America in her first three seasons.

Cooke has been named an All-American and All-SEC player two times in her career. Her dynamic scoring helped lift the team last year, as she scored over 20 points in 14 games.

Beal has been in the Gamecocks’ starting lineup since she joined the team. She is known for her defensive intensity and ability to impact the efficiency of anyone she guards.

South Carolina begins the season on November 7 against ETSU. This season they will hope to continue their success and defend their national title.

