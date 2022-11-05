RCSD searching for men who committed random acts of violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects wanted for committing random acts of violence.

Officials say the acts occurred on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Marathon gas station at 1901 Faraway Drive.

A video released by investigators shows a man in a red hat approaching a victim as he leaves the store.

The sheriff’s department said the two exchanged words, then the man in the hat hit the victim as he walked away while another man in a yellow hoodie watched from nearby.

Investigators said the attack was strong enough to knock the victim to the ground.

Deputies also say the same men assaulted another person in the store later the same day.

This time, officials said the suspects hit the victim with a gun before forcefully removing him from the store.

Anyone with information on the suspects or who believe they may have been attacked by these men is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or to submit a tip at crimesc.com.

