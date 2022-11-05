SkyView
Irmo firefighters put out structure fire at apartment complex

Irmo firefighters put out structure fire at apartment complex(Irmo Fire District)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Early Saturday morning, the Irmo Fire District responded to a structure fire.

Around 7:40 a.m., firefighters were called to Foxfire Drive, the location of Pine Grove Apartments.

IFD says due to quick work by firefighters the fire was able to be contained to one unit.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

