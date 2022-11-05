FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Foggy with a few showers to start your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Areas of patchy to dense fog have developed over the Midlands this morning along with a few brief showers. For the afternoon expect a good deal of clouds and warm temperatures in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly cloudy skies with a few passing showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the lower 80s.

Don’t forget tonight is when we Fall back and gain an extra hour of sleep.

Expect more clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance for a couple stray showers and highs in the lower 80s.

The very warm temperatures continue Monday with near record highs in the low to mid 80s.

We will have better rain chances towards the end of next week as a coastal Low sends us some tropical moisture.

We are also watching Tropical Depression Lisa and a couple clusters of storms that will have a low to medium chance for tropical development in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We are waking up to areas of fog and low clouds to start our Saturday. Also, a few light showers are trying to develop throughout the region this morning but most of the rain will be very isolated in nature and should move out to the west by this afternoon meaning Saluda and Newberry counties could still see some rain later on today otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with warm temperatures in the lower 80s.

Then tonight is the end of Daylight Saving Time so remember to turn you clocks back an hour and enjoy the extra hour of sleep.

Sunday a dissipating cold front will try to work towards the region and could spark off a couple stray showers as we will continue to have a fair amount of moisture over the region thanks to the onshore flow from the Atlantic. Otherwise, we are looking at a dreary Sunday with lots of clouds but it will be warm again with highs in the lower 80s.

Monday the cold front completely falls apart as high pressure builds back over the eastern half of the country creating sunny skies and very warm temperatures in the low to mid 80s, which could tie or break a record.

For your Election day it will be on breezy side as an eastern flow picks up with gusts over 20 mph but it will be another mild day with temperatures in the middle 70s.

We’ve reduced the chance of rain on Wednesday to just 20% as the coastal low we are watching looks to stay far enough south that we should stay relatively dry leading to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

The coastal low will start to move closer to the Midlands towards the end of the week sending us some tropical moisture Thursday and Friday giving us a 40-60% chance of scattered showers both of those days.

In the tropics Tropical Depression Lisa has moved out over the Bay of Campeche and is weakening but could still produce some heavy showers for parts of Mexico and Central America.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a cluster of showers to the south of the Bahamas that looks to eventually move north before drifting towards Florida by early part of next week. This system now has a 60% chance of development in the next 5 days. This is the area we will need to watch closely as these showers could eventually bring us some tropical moisture and scattered showers next Thursday and Friday.

The hurricane center is also monitoring an area of showers to the east of Bermuda that has a 30% of tropical development over the next 5 days but this system looks to stay out over the open Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few brief showers with highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday: More clouds than sun with a 20% chance for a couple stray showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with near record high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Election Day: Mix of sun and clouds with breezy Northeast winds. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Times of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of stray showers, highs are in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with times of scattered showers (40% chance). Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Rounds of scattered showers with highs in the middle 70s.

