FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm and humid Monday with a few stray showers possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The hit or miss showers we had Sunday afternoon are dying out as we move into the evening hours with skies trying to clear out overnight. Then warm and humid again Monday with near record highs and the chance for a couple stray showers.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Showers dissipating this evening with some patchy fog developing overnight. Temperatures in the lower 60s.

Partly cloudy and near record highs on Monday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers are also possible.

Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures and turning breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday.

First Alert Weather day on Friday for tropical downpours as a low pressure system rides up the East Coast towards South Carolina.

We are also monitoring a couple clusters of storms that both have a high chance for tropical development in the Atlantic this week.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The isolated showers that formed this afternoon are fading this evening and skies are trying to clear. Areas of patchy to dense fog will once again be possible tonight with lows on the warm side in the lower 60s.

Near record high temperatures will be possible Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. There will also be the slight chance for a few stray showers as a weakening cold front will be draped over the region.

WIS (WIS)

High pressure then builds down over the Great Lakes region for Election Day keeping us bright and sunny but the high will send down some cooler temperatures as we drop into the lower 70s for highs Tuesday afternoon.

WIS (WIS)

On Wednesday our winds will pick up as the High to the North and the developing Low in the Atlantic squeeze together increasing our winds with gusts over 20 mph. It will also be even cooler with highs only in the upper 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Clouds start to move back over the region on Thursday as the tropical low begins to move over Florida sending us some extra moisture.

WIS (WIS)

A First Alert Weather day has been issued for Friday as the tropical low will move up the East Coast over top the Midlands producing tropical downpours and soaking rains throughout the day. This could wash out the Veterans Day Parade.

WIS (WIS)

Friday night a stronger cold front looks to dive down out of Canada pushing the tropical low and moisture out over the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the upper 60s to near 70 while Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a cluster of storms near Puerto Rico. These storms now have a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. If it would strengthen to a tropical storm the next name on the list is Nicole. This system will likely head towards Florida by the Wednesday or Thursday and then could slide our way giving us a good chance for soaking rains on Friday.

The hurricane center is also monitoring an area of storms to the east of Bermuda that has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days but this system should stay out over the open Atlantic.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Showers dying out with areas of patchy fog possible. Temperatures in the lower 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with near record highs in the low to mid 80s. A few stray showers are possible.

Election Day: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Highs only in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with some showers late in the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Tropical showers likely with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.