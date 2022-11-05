FIRST ALERT WEATHER- A few more showers Sunday afternoon then sunshine returns for the work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today is going to be very similar to Saturday with areas of fog and low clouds through the morning then the chance for some showers this afternoon with warm and muggy conditions as highs top out in the lower 80s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Rather cloudy with a 40% chance for a few showers this afternoon and highs in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy and near record highs on Monday with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly sunny with cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances increase towards the end of next week as a tropical low moves up the East Coast.

We are also watching a couple clusters of storms that both have a high chance for tropical development in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A weakening cold front is combining with the warm and humid conditions to spark off another round of hit or miss showers this afternoon.

Then near record high temperatures will be possible Monday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

High pressure builds over the Eastern half of the country for Election Day keeping us bright and sunny but the high will send down some cooler air as temperatures will drop into the lower 70s for highs Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday winds will pick up out of the Northeast at 10-20 mph ushering in even cooler temperatures with highs only in the upper 60s.

Clouds will start to move back over the region on Thursday as a tropical low begins to lift up out of the Florida towards the Midlands.

We are issuing a First Alert Weather day for Friday as the tropical low will move right over top the Midlands producing tropical downpours and soaking rains throughout the day. This could wash out the Veterans Day Parade.

Friday night a stronger cold front diving down out of Canada will push the low and moisture out over the Atlantic setting up a sunny but cooler weekend. Highs on Saturday will only top out in the upper 60s while Sunday might not make it out of the 50s as Fall-like weather returns to the Midlands.

In the tropics the National Hurricane Center is closely monitoring a cluster of storms near Puerto Rico. These storms now have a 90% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next 5 days. This system will likely head towards Florida by the middle of the week and then could slide our way giving us a good chance for soaking rains on Friday.

The hurricane center is also monitoring an area of storms to the east of Bermuda that has a 70% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days but this system looks to stay out over the open Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Rather cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with near record high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Election Day: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, cooler and breezy. Highs only in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers late in the day. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Steady showers likely with highs in the middle 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s.

