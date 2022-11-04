SkyView
Wreaths Across America returns to honor the fallen in person this holiday season

Wreaths Across America Logo(Wreaths Across America)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with Wreaths Across America this year to honor fallen service members.

On Dec. 17 at 12:00 p.m. remembrance wreaths will be laid on the graves at Fort Jackson National Cemetery during a public ceremony. To sponsor a wreath, click the link here. More details about the sponsorship process can be found on the form embedded below.

This year will have a full ceremony after having to cancel it during 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

