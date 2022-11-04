Wreaths Across America returns to honor the fallen in person this holiday season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is teaming up with Wreaths Across America this year to honor fallen service members.

On Dec. 17 at 12:00 p.m. remembrance wreaths will be laid on the graves at Fort Jackson National Cemetery during a public ceremony. To sponsor a wreath, click the link here. More details about the sponsorship process can be found on the form embedded below.

This year will have a full ceremony after having to cancel it during 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.