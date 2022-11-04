SkyView
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman

RCSD provided this photo of an armed robbery attempt.
RCSD provided this photo of an armed robbery attempt.(RCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car.

On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.

The victim struggled with the man and the suspect fired a gunshot that hit the ground. When the suspects were unable to start the car they left on foot toward Decker Blvd.

No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

