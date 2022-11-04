Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help in finding two suspects caught on video trying to steal a car.

On Oct. 17 at the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. a man and woman were seen on security footage. The victim was inside the station when he noticed the two were attempting to take his car.

The victim struggled with the man and the suspect fired a gunshot that hit the ground. When the suspects were unable to start the car they left on foot toward Decker Blvd.

No one was reported injured.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to submit a tip to Crimestoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.