Soda City Live: Lake Murray Country chefs to compete in World Food Championships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Team Lake Murray Country will be heading back to the World Food Championship Wednesday, Nov. 9, for a chance to win the ultimate food crown and a share of prize money.

Chefs were selected from the Taste of Lake Murray event held earlier this year.

Chef Chris Williams is the owner of Roy’s Grille and BBQ and will be competing in the sandwich category, Chef Megan Horton is the Executive Chef of Blue Marlin Restaurant and will be working in the bacon category.

Returning winner and chef from last year’s competition Jonathan “Jon” Cooper is the Executive Chef at Alodia’s Cucina Italiana and will be competing in the rice and noodle category.

The chefs will compete in Dallas, Texas from Nov. 9 through Nov. 13.

If you would like to watch the competition and support our local chefs click here.

