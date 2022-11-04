Soda City Live: Faber Entrepreneurship Center offers business skills to veterans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Faber Entrepreneurship Center at the University of South Carolina’s Darla Moore School of Business is working with veterans to educate them about business models and plans.

Recently, the center finished a competition where eight teams presented their business ideas and models using the skills they learned in the program.

For more information, click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.