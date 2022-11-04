SIG Investigation calls Richland Two board ‘dysfunctional’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Office of the Inspector General has released its findings on the Richland Two board after a several-month investigation, calling the board “dysfunctional.”

SIG was requested by Gov. McMaster to conduct an investigation of the board and district after allegations of misconduct and dysfunction.

As part of their assessment, SIG said they reviewed 85,814 files and 19.4 gigabytes of information. Over 90 interviews were conducted with staff and board members and reviewed applicable state and federal laws. The investigation looked at financial reporting and the board.

P-CARDS

The SIG said they found the district’s purchase limits on procurement cards were not listed in the finance manual, which didn’t align with its procurement code.

The SIG found four purchases in 2021 where the user, “did not have sufficient information to support the approval of the P-Card expenditures.” These expenditures included merchandise, tickets, admissions, and clothing.

They concluded, “The SIG determined the District did not have a P-Card policy. P-Card usage is an area susceptible to fraud, and strict controls should be in place to mitigate risk.”

The report said the district does not have an internal auditor position.

Richland School District Two Foundation

The SIG found the foundation had 35 checks deposited in the amount of $138,575.44. The report said,

“The SIG determined that deficiencies in internal controls allowed District funds to be diverted to the Foundation when checks made payable to the District were deposited into a Foundation account.”

The investigation found the district foundation did not conduct an annual audit or provide an annual audit to the superintendent. There were multiple instances found of delays in the repayment of federal grant funds, diverting of federal grant funding to a foundation bank account, and an overstatement of gross receipts of up to $81,337.42 on SC Cares funding application.

The SIG also found the foundation used $9,000 on a public opinion survey on a proposed bond referendum on a 2018 IRS form, “The SIG assessed that the District’s use of Foundation funds potentially did not comply with IRS requirements regarding nonprofit corporations.”

The Board

The examination by SIG found the board had only addressed academic matters in 14% of its agenda over the last four years. During the last two school years of 2020-21 and 2021-2022, it was only 6% and none in the 2020-2021 year.

In looking at board communication the report said,

“The SIG observed dysfunctional or non-existent communication and a lack of trust among Board members. Each Board member contributed to its dysfunction and ineffectiveness through petty disagreements and personal attacks of other Board members.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Richland Two school board member speaks after charges, telling board chair during meeting, “I will f--- you up.”

The investigation also found the board had instances where name-calling during executive sessions had completely halted work. Board members walked out on Sept. 14, 2021, and the remaining members didn’t have a quorum.

On review, “the SIG concurred with the consultant’s observations that Board member conduct fostered a hostile environment, which created reputational and operational risk.”

The investigation also said,

“Most Board members did not seem to understand their oversight role and responsibility. For example, even after news accounts of P-Card problems in Richland County School District One, Dr. Holmes stated she saw no 31 need to inquire about what steps the superintendent had taken to ensure no P-Card problems had occurred in the District because the superintendent had not initiated [SIG emphasis] a report about any procurement card irregularities.”

CONCLUSIONS

The SIG report concluded the board had only addressed five academic items over the last two years and needs to make internal changes for auditing and accountability.

It also found, “the District delivered quality public education to more than 112,837 students over the four-year period under review. The academic achievements and test scores, while rebounding from disruptions due to COVID-19, still have room for improvement.”

WIS has embedded the full report below:

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.