Soda City Live: Second annual Hoodies for Hope aims to “warm up the city” with clothing drive

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hoodies for Hope is an annual drive where people in the community get together to donate all of the winter month necessities.

Organizer Juan “True Dream” Andrews began this initiative with his late mother. Now he is carrying the torch and bringing the effort back after two years.

Andrews is interested in working with Head Football Coach for the University of South Carolina, Shane Beamer.

There are currently two drop-off locations, but Andrews is looking to collaborate with other local businesses to expand his efforts to keep the city warm.

Andrews is also seeking volunteers. If you are interested in donating, volunteering, or being one of the sites for the drive, email 1TrueDreamJuan@gmail.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

