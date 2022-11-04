SkyView
Nothing’s Down About US: Gearing up for Buddy Walk 2022

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The annual Family Connection SC Buddy Walk is this Sunday at Saluda Shoals Park. We caught up with the organization’s ambassador family for this year to talk about how this event promotes inclusion, equity, and community.

The Buddy Walk is taking place at 6071 St. Andrews Rd on Nov. 6.

  • Vendors and tailgaters arrive: 11:00 a.m.
  • Family Fun Activities: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
  • Walk around the Fields: 2:00 p.m.
  • Closing Ceremony and Awards: 2:30 p.m.

