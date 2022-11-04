Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week.

Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies.

Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov. 4. Gray Collegiate Academy updated parents that students should take their classes virtually.

NCA said, “As of Monday, October 31, 2022 Gray Collegiate Academy has a very high number of students that have confirmed cases of the flu and other illnesses.”

Gray Collegiate Academy shared, “As many of you are aware, we have a high percentage of students that have experienced illnesses in the past few days.”

On Oct. 31, DHEC reported the first confirmed pediatric death of the flu in the state, which was a child in the Midlands.

DHEC has reported increasing numbers of respiratory diseases throughout the month. The flu season began on Oct. 1 according to the department.

