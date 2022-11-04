SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands schools take action amid rising illness in students

Flu season graphic
Flu season graphic(AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An uptick in student illnesses has two Midlands schools taking action this week.

Northside Christian Academy in Lexington and Gray Collegiate Academy in West Columbia notified families about increased levels of sickness in their student bodies.

Northside Christian Academy said they were closing until Friday, Nov. 4. Gray Collegiate Academy updated parents that students should take their classes virtually.

NCA said, “As of Monday, October 31, 2022 Gray Collegiate Academy has a very high number of students that have confirmed cases of the flu and other illnesses.”

Gray Collegiate Academy shared, “As many of you are aware, we have a high percentage of students that have experienced illnesses in the past few days.”

On Oct. 31, DHEC reported the first confirmed pediatric death of the flu in the state, which was a child in the Midlands.

DHEC has reported increasing numbers of respiratory diseases throughout the month. The flu season began on Oct. 1 according to the department.

More information about the flu season can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun
CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
Resident reports receiving pro-white flyer
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
Generic police lights
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Latest News

The Lexington Veterans Day Parade begins at 3 p.m. on Main St. and South Lake Dr.
Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade
Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman
Sumter City Councilman Thomas Lowery passed away Wednesday after a years long battle with his...
Mayor Pro Tem of Sumter dies, served city for decades
Buddy Walk: 2022