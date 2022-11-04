SkyView
Mayor Pro Tem of Sumter dies, served city for decades

Sumter City Councilman Thomas Lowery passed away Wednesday after a years long battle with his...
Sumter City Councilman Thomas Lowery passed away Wednesday after a years long battle with his health at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, the spokesperson for the City of Sumter confirmed this info with WIS this morning.(City of Sumter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter confirmed the Mayor Pro Tem has died at 76 years old.

City Councilman Thomas Lowery died Wednesday at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Lowery served on the council and represented Ward One in the city for over two decades. A spokesperson said Lowery had struggled with his health for years.

Lowery had decided not to run for a sixth time, his term would’ve ended this month.

