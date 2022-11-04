Mayor Pro Tem of Sumter dies, served city for decades

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter confirmed the Mayor Pro Tem has died at 76 years old.

City Councilman Thomas Lowery died Wednesday at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital. Lowery served on the council and represented Ward One in the city for over two decades. A spokesperson said Lowery had struggled with his health for years.

Lowery had decided not to run for a sixth time, his term would’ve ended this month.

