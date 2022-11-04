Lexington announces road closures for Veterans Day parade

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Friday road closures for Sunday, Nov. 6 during the Lexington County Veterans Day Parade.

Chief Terrence Green said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. at West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to North Church St. Part of Haygood St. and part of Meetze St. will also be closed to allow the parade to stage and prepare. Green urged participants to arrive early.

The parade will use the route of Haywood to West Main to South Lake Dr. following into Fort St.

The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. Roads will close at 2:45 p.m. on West Main St., from Columbia Ave. to North Lake Dr. Other roads closing include South Lake Drive to Fort St.

The Lexington Veterans Day Parade begins at 3 p.m. on Main St. and South Lake Dr. (Town of Lexington)

The route will be signed and have officers directing traffic.

West Main St. and South Lake Dr. will reopen around 4:30 p.m. West Butler St. from Columbia Ave. to South Church St. will remain closed until all floats and participants are off the roadway.

Public parking lots include the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, grass parking lots on South Church Street, the County of Lexington Administration Building, and the Lexington County Courthouse parking lots.

Green asked the public to arrive early to find parking and to avoid traffic congestion.

