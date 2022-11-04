SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gov. McMaster suspends indicted Marion County councilman

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee councilman has been suspended from office by Gov. Henry McMaster after being indicted.

The governor’s office said Friday that Marion County councilman Oscar Foxworth is suspended “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath of office.”

The executive order suspending Foxworth states he was indicted on one count of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and criminal conspiracy.

WMBF News has reached out to state authorities and officials in Marion County for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun
CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff
Resident reports receiving pro-white flyer
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
Generic police lights
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Latest News

Sumter City Councilman Thomas Lowery passed away Wednesday after a years long battle with his...
Mayor Pro Tem of Sumter dies, served city for decades
Buddy Walk: 2022
Furry Friend Friday: Crawford
The SIG report
SIG Investigation calls Richland Two board ‘dysfunctional’