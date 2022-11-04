SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Crawford

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Crawford is a 2-year-old Miniature Poodle mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Pawmetto Lifeline rescued Crawford from a local municipal shelter. He was heavily matted and his fur had grown so long you could barely see him under all of it. We even found a fishing hook matted into his fur when we groomed him!

Crawford is a super social dog and has an awesome personality! He is such a happy little guy and wags his tail often. Crawford is so lovable and sweet! He loves to give all the kisses to humans, cats and dogs. He gets along with everybody! Crawford even loves children! He is a total lap dog and wants to be by your side as often as possible. He is a big time snuggler and loves to get cozy under the covers with you. Crawford loves going for walks and walks great on a leash. He behaves so well in the house and settles down easily. Crawford would love a forever human or family that is home often to give him the attention and love that he craves!

Crawford is currently in a foster home and would love to meet you! If you are interested in adopting him, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

