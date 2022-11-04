Family speaks out after father killed in deadly Clarendon County DUI crash

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - We’re digging deeper into the employment history of a former Clarendon County deputy who was arrested and later terminated after a deadly DUI crash in Bishopville. The crash took place back in October.

33-year-old Alonzo Mcfadden was charged with felony DUI after crashing head-on into another vehicle and allegedly killing the driver.

The driver of that other vehicle has been identified as 31-year-old Shontrez Dixon -- a father of three girls. Dixon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s been a month since Shontrez Dixon was killed, and the family is still trying to process the loss. They remember Dixon as a family man. His mother tells WIS she was with him just moments before the accident happened. They were traveling in separate cars. Dixon was following his mother home the night he died.

“It’s been hard. He was my dad, he was my heart,” said Sky Dixon, the victim’s daughter.

It’s been more than a month and 10-year-old Sky is still taking the death of her father very hard.

“I was a daddy’s girl,” she said.

33-year-old Alphonso Mcfadden was employed by the Clarendon County sheriff’s department at the time of the wreck.

According to SC Highway Patrol, on the night of Oct. 1, 2022, Mcfadden was traveling on US HWY-15 near Golf Cart Road in Bishopville when he crossed the center lane and hit Dixon head-on.

“During the funeral as they were pushing him out, she started taking it real hard. And at the end viewing of the body, she was just crying, crying she want her daddy pulling at him in the casket. It was just hard. From October 1st to now, my daughter still cries out for her father,” said Sheneka Holiday, Sky’s mother.

Sheneka Holiday is the mother of Dixon’s youngest daughter Sky. She says Sky hasn’t been able to sleep since she lost her father. She also told WIS that on the night of the crash, Sky was supposed to be with her dad but a last-minute change happened due to her daughter’s school schedule.

“Her father and her, they were really close. From the time she was born every weekend, but that Friday he called her, and she told him, my momma said I couldn’t come. I never tell them, no but her fall break was starting that Tuesday,” said Holiday

Dixon’s mother is also taking the news of her son’s passing very hard. The night of the crash, she said Dixon was following right behind her in his car back to her house, but he never made it.

“Got to the house and I called his phone and didn’t get no answer. So, after a while, my sister pulled up in the yard and was crying. So, I asked her what’s going on. She tells me and I just got in the car and sped up the road and I see my son got in an accident,” said Angela Dixon, the victim’s mother.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says this case is still under investigation. WIS spoke with the Clarendon County sheriff briefly over the phone. He told WIS Mcfadden was in the middle of being on paternity leave when the accident happened. Sheriff Baxley told WIS he went to the hospital where Mcfadden was recovering following the accident and that is when he terminated him.

Mcfadden’s termination went into effect on Oct. 3, 2022, just two days after the accident.

He had a bond hearing earlier this month. His bond was set at 250 thousand and he has since been released.

