EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Nov. 8 voters in Sumter County will decide on a proposed sales tax referendum.

The referendum is for a one percent sales and use tax within the county that will run for seven years. The current Capital Projects Sales Tax ends on April 30, 2023.

If approved, the tax will fund $107,266,500 in capital projects in the county.

The projects listed by the county government that will be funded are:

County Fire Trucks

Emergency Radio Pager Upgrades - EMS/Fire/Police

County Paving/Resurfacing

City Fire Trucks

Forensic Center (Sheriff)

Stadium Road Fire Station Reconstruction

Industrial Land Purchase (Gibbs Site)

Black River Industrial Park Infrastructure

Pocotaligo Industrial Park Infrastructure

US 378 Safety Connection Project

Intersection Safety Improvements

Bobby Richardson Park Improvements

South Main Street Building

Rural Gymnatoriums

Delaine and Dubsose Community Centers

South Sumter Gym

Patriot Park Expansion

Mayesville Town Hall/Center

Downtown Accessibility Renovations

Museum Complex

Swan Lake Trailhead and Accessible Playground

Accessible Playgrounds Improvements (County-wide)

Accessible Playgrounds Improvements (City-wide)

Pinewood Sports Complex

Public Services Building

Shot Pouch Park and Greenway Trailhead Enhancement

Downtown Parking Facility

Airport Facility Upgrade

CCTC Classroom Conversion

Pinewood Area Paving

City and County Community Sidewalks/Activity Paths

Pinewood Area Sidewalks/Bus Shelters

Community-wide Acquisition of Distressed Structures

Pinewood Area Blight Removal

