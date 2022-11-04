EXPLAINER: What is the proposed Sumter County Capital Penny Sales Tax?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Nov. 8 voters in Sumter County will decide on a proposed sales tax referendum.
The referendum is for a one percent sales and use tax within the county that will run for seven years. The current Capital Projects Sales Tax ends on April 30, 2023.
If approved, the tax will fund $107,266,500 in capital projects in the county.
The projects listed by the county government that will be funded are:
- County Fire Trucks
- Emergency Radio Pager Upgrades - EMS/Fire/Police
- County Paving/Resurfacing
- City Fire Trucks
- Forensic Center (Sheriff)
- Stadium Road Fire Station Reconstruction
- Industrial Land Purchase (Gibbs Site)
- Black River Industrial Park Infrastructure
- Pocotaligo Industrial Park Infrastructure
- US 378 Safety Connection Project
- Intersection Safety Improvements
- Bobby Richardson Park Improvements
- South Main Street Building
- Rural Gymnatoriums
- Delaine and Dubsose Community Centers
- South Sumter Gym
- Patriot Park Expansion
- Mayesville Town Hall/Center
- Downtown Accessibility Renovations
- Museum Complex
- Swan Lake Trailhead and Accessible Playground
- Accessible Playgrounds Improvements (County-wide)
- Accessible Playgrounds Improvements (City-wide)
- Pinewood Sports Complex
- Public Services Building
- Shot Pouch Park and Greenway Trailhead Enhancement
- Downtown Parking Facility
- Airport Facility Upgrade
- CCTC Classroom Conversion
- Pinewood Area Paving
- City and County Community Sidewalks/Activity Paths
- Pinewood Area Sidewalks/Bus Shelters
- Community-wide Acquisition of Distressed Structures
- Pinewood Area Blight Removal
More information about the proposed tax can be found at the link here.
