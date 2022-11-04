SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Counterfeit THC-laced snacks seized from NC stores, Secretary of State says

THC laced snacks in North Carolina
THC laced snacks in North Carolina(North Carolina Department of the Secretary State)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Secretary of State-led enforcement action swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, according to the NC Department of the Secretary of State.

NC Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall said the counterfeited brands ranged from Skittles and Cheetos to Lifesavers and Girl Scout Cookies.

“Our agents launched this coordinated enforcement effort after seeing a growing trend of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed in packaging counterfeiting popular snack brands marketed to children,” said Secretary Marshall. “These are brands that kids can easily pick up and consume without knowing what’s really in it.”

While the packaging on the THC edibles included markings indicating the snacks included THC, Secretary Marshall said those markings could easily be overlooked. THC is the compound that gives its narcotic effect.

According to officials, the snacks were seized from a variety of establishments, from vape shops to convenience stores and gas stations, as a result of 23 search warrants and 30 consent searches. Counterfeit items with a total estimated retail value of $223,824 were seized.

MORE NEWS: Search underway for missing deaf and mute teen in Greenville

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun
CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
Resident reports receiving pro-white flyer
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend

Latest News

Cunningham pledges half of cabinet seats to GOP
Cunningham pledges half of cabinet seats to GOP
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachain State
5 hurt celebrating Coastal Carolina’s win over Appalachian State
Smoked barbecue from Clyde Cooper's BBQ in downtown Raleigh.
AUDIO: Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
According to the Cayce Police Department, a student was arrested after officers found a loaded...
Airport High student arrested after loaded gun found, officers say