SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

AUDIO: Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Raleigh Police Department was called to Clyde Cooper's Barbecue after a woman said she received "pink meat."
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in Raleigh responded to a historic barbecue restaurant on Tuesday after a woman called 911 to report “pink meat.”

In the 911 call the woman, whose voice has been altered, said the meat she ordered from Clyde Cooper’s BBQ on South Wilmington Street was pink and she wanted it to be cooked longer or exchanged.

“They’re saying the meat is supposed to be pink,” the caller says, claiming she was denied a refund or trade for her order.

Smoked barbecue from Clyde Cooper's BBQ in downtown Raleigh.
Smoked barbecue from Clyde Cooper's BBQ in downtown Raleigh.(Clyde Cooper's BBQ)

The barbecue restaurant, which has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, took to social media to address the incident. Clyde Cooper’s said the owner and employees tried to explain to the woman that barbecue turns pink when it is smoked and even if it were cooked for longer, it would stay pink.

Clyde Cooper’s BBQ says they also gave the woman chicken when she was unhappy with the smoked meat.

Clyde Cooper's BBQ in downtown Raleigh, NC
Clyde Cooper's BBQ in downtown Raleigh, NC(Clyde Cooper's BBQ)

The restaurant said they were shocked when police showed up about ten minutes later.

“We had no idea she called the cops because, again, there was no real issue, everything seemed fine, and we all had a good laugh about someone not being willing to listen to reason and teaching about the smoke process,” Clyde Cooper’s BBQ wrote.

They said the woman gave them a one-star review after the incident.

Below is the full Facebook post:

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun
CPD arrests barricaded man after overnight standoff
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
Resident reports receiving pro-white flyer
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend

Latest News

Marion County grand jury indicts 6 in criminal conspiracy case, including county councilman
According to the Cayce Police Department, a student was arrested after officers found a loaded...
Airport High student arrested after loaded gun found, officers say
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Clouds and showers move in this weekend, temperatures stay warm
RCSD provided this photo of an armed robbery attempt.
Video shows gunshot and attempted vehicle theft, RCSD searching for man and woman