Airport High student arrested after loaded gun found, officers say

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Cayce Police Department, a student was arrested after officers found a loaded handgun.

Officers say they were alerted of a student at Airport High School possibly selling drugs.

During a search of the student’s belongings, officials found a gun, vape materials, and other items in the student’s car.

The student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice. This incident is still under investigation by the Cayce Police Department.

