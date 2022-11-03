SkyView
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch

By Nevin Smith and Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly.

A photo taken of a recent lunch was shared on social media and discussed online. WIS reached out to Shelly Galloway, the spokeswoman for Sumter County Schools. Galloway said the patty was not undercooked,

“Sumter School District does not purchase or prepare hamburger patties from the “raw state.” Hamburger patties are purchased fully cooked, and staff are trained to prepare the fully-cooked patties to a minimum internal temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Food safety school documentation from November 2 indicates that the patties were prepared to a minimum internal temp of 166 degrees Fahrenheit. The discoloration is a result of the patties being prepared too closely together, and this has been addressed with our staff.”

WIS spoke with the parent after the district responded. She said she understands they have a process but says workers still need to ensure the food is cooked before serving it to students. She said her child will be bringing lunches from home from now on.

A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle School.(Used with permission by WIS)

