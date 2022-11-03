SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo McFadden
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Emmanual Pickens
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing

Latest News

Early voting in South Carolina is underway and continues to break records.
South Carolina continues to break early voting records
The two candidates running for South Carolina Governor are making last minute stops around the...
Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop at The Citadel
State Superintendent Debate 2022
SC superintendent of education candidates meet for only debate less than a week before Election Day
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
The COMET to offer free rides during Tuesday’s election
A conference committee discusses abortion legislation in Columbia on Nov. 1, 2022.
SC GOP lawmakers remain locked in stalemate over tighter abortion restrictions