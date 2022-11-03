SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina continues to break early voting records

Early voting in South Carolina is underway and continues to break records.
Early voting in South Carolina is underway and continues to break records.(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina continues to break early voting records in the lead-up to the general election.

The South Carolina State Election Commission said Wednesday, Nov. 2 saw 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers, breaking records. In total 383,000 people have voted early. An additional 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.

Early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5. The return deadline for absentee ballots is 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

More information about early voting and absentee ballots can be found on the website linked here.

Next Tuesday polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo McFadden
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
Emmanual Pickens
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson
Suspects accused of 5 murders across the country plead guilty

Latest News

Benedict College unveiled the ServiceNow Tech Center Tuesday.
Benedict College unveils new computer lab and scholarship partnership
Benedict College unveils new tech center
Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022
Columbia announces plans for 44th annual Veterans Day Parade
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 3, 2022