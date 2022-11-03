Solar company announces plans for solar farm in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An international renewable energy company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County.
Ecoplexus says the company is investing $89 million into the project which is intended to be housed at the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
Officials say the solar farm will have the capability of generating up to 74.94 megawatts of renewable energy.
The solar farm is expected to be in operation by 2025.
