Solar company announces plans for solar farm in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An international renewable energy company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County.

“Newberry County aims to be a part of the green energy economy, and this is a big step in that direction. We welcome the investments of Ecoplexus and look forward to many years of clean energy production right here at home.”



Ecoplexus says the company is investing $89 million into the project which is intended to be housed at the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.

Officials say the solar farm will have the capability of generating up to 74.94 megawatts of renewable energy.

“Today’s announcement by Ecoplexus shows that South Carolina continues to expand and diversify our rapidly growing renewable energy portfolio, creating a brighter and cleaner future for all South Carolinians. Congratulations to Ecoplexus on their new operation in Newberry County.”



The solar farm is expected to be in operation by 2025.

