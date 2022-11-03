SkyView
Soda City Live: Practical and tangible ways to better your health

Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist. She is the founder of Vital Energy Wellness and the clinical manager at Cora Physical in Forest Acres and in Lexington.(WIS News 10)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - How has your day been going? Over the last several months, our next guest has been covering ways to better your physical, emotional, and mental health. Today, her wellness series continues with some very practical, tangible must-do’s.

Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist. She is the founder of Vital Energy Wellness and the clinical manager at Cora Physical in Forest Acres and in Lexington.

She returns to Soda City Live for part three of her wellness series focusing today on nutrition, hydration, sleep, and relationships.

