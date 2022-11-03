Soda City Live: Online auction happening now for Hoof and Paw

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - So many of you share my heart for neglected and abused animals. There are a number of rescue organizations that intervene on behalf of the animals. But who intervenes and helps the rescue groups?

Hoof and Paw Benevolent Society does. The group just kicked off its Facebook online auction and you’re invited to shop to help them help the animals.

Soda City Live: Hoof and Paw online auction fundraiser (clear)

Kathy Faulk is the president of Hoof and Paw. She joined Soda City Live to show some of the animals that have been brought back to life, and some of the auction items that will be sold to continue the work of Hoof and Paw.

Go to the Facebook page of Hoof and Paw at https://www.facebook.com/hoofandpaw.sc.9 and you can bid on the auction items at this link.

