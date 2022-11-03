SkyView
Soda City Live: Annual Pig on the Ridge BBQ Cook-Off and Festival”

Soda City
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-One of South Carolina’s largest BBQ competitions “Pig on the Ridge” is back!

Pig on the Ridge is a two-day event happening this weekend with tons of entertainment, and activities for kids, and vendors.

The event is held at 170 S. Dogwood Dr. in Ridgeway, SC. Friday, November 4th the event will kick off at 6 p.m. and Saturday, November 5th at 2 p.m.

Click here for more info.

