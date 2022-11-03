SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland School District Two receives $2M grant for Premier Pathways for Student Success project

logo
logo(Chris Joseph)
By Mia Douglas
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is receiving a $2 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity to implement the Premier Pathways for Student Success project in 24 schools.

The grant initiative Director Dr. Arlene Bakutes says the purpose of this project is to help students excel in STEM and experience mindful well-being.

The $2 million will affect 3,733 military-connected students at twelve elementary schools and seven middle and five high schools.

“The military community is highly mobile and will benefit from this initiative because it provides a continuum of learning that addresses core content gaps that occur when students relocate to new cities and schools,” said Dr. Bakutes.

The project is set to extend AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a college and career readiness program.

Resources provided by this grant include core curricular areas and an increase in virtual learning.

The grant will also provide multi-tiered systems of support for transitioning military-connected students.

The participating schools are Bethel-Hanberry Elementary, Bookman Road Elementary, Bridge Creek Elementary, Catawba Trail Elementary, Lake Carolina Lower, Lake Carolina Upper, Langford Elementary, Polo Road Elementary, Pontiac Elementary, Rice Creek Elementary, Round Top Elementary, Sandlapper Elementary, Blythewood Middle, Dent Middle, E. L. Wright Middle, Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle, Longleaf Middle, Muller Road Middle, Summit Parkway Middle, Blythewood High, Richland Northeast High, Ridge View High, Spring Valley High and Westwood High.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo McFadden
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Emmanual Pickens
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing

Latest News

SC receiving $58M in funding for electric buses
Orangeburg County School District receives $6.32 million for electric school buses
SC receiving $58M in funding for electric buses
SC receiving $58M in funding for electric buses
Over the next five years, $5 billion will be spread around the country to put more electric...
South Carolina to receive $58M for electric school buses
Funding for electric buses in SC
Funding for electric buses in SC