Richland School District Two receives $2M grant for Premier Pathways for Student Success project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is receiving a $2 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity to implement the Premier Pathways for Student Success project in 24 schools.

The grant initiative Director Dr. Arlene Bakutes says the purpose of this project is to help students excel in STEM and experience mindful well-being.

The $2 million will affect 3,733 military-connected students at twelve elementary schools and seven middle and five high schools.

“The military community is highly mobile and will benefit from this initiative because it provides a continuum of learning that addresses core content gaps that occur when students relocate to new cities and schools,” said Dr. Bakutes.

The project is set to extend AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), a college and career readiness program.

Resources provided by this grant include core curricular areas and an increase in virtual learning.

The grant will also provide multi-tiered systems of support for transitioning military-connected students.

The participating schools are Bethel-Hanberry Elementary, Bookman Road Elementary, Bridge Creek Elementary, Catawba Trail Elementary, Lake Carolina Lower, Lake Carolina Upper, Langford Elementary, Polo Road Elementary, Pontiac Elementary, Rice Creek Elementary, Round Top Elementary, Sandlapper Elementary, Blythewood Middle, Dent Middle, E. L. Wright Middle, Kelly Mill Med Pro Middle, Longleaf Middle, Muller Road Middle, Summit Parkway Middle, Blythewood High, Richland Northeast High, Ridge View High, Spring Valley High and Westwood High.

