Richland County Council approves personal pay raise for next fiscal year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Council approved a 45% increase to annual salary during Tuesday’s regular session.

Come January 2023, council members’ annual salary will jump from $17,777 to $25,600 with an additional 10% increase for the chairperson. This will make Richland County Council the second highest-paid chamber behind Greenville County.

The decision to install a $7,823 increase to annual salary was passed in an 8-to-3 vote. Bill Malinowski of District One, Joe Walker III of District 6, and Chakisse Newton of District 11 voted no.

WIS reached out to all 11 members of the Richland County Council for comment. Malinowski and Walker III were the only members willing to speak publicly.

“Maybe [councilmembers] don’t want to talk and give their side of the story as to why they feel they need that much money,” speculated Malinowski on the silence of his constituents.

In a widely circulated statement from Chairman Overture Walker, he says the minimum wage for all county workers was raised to $32,000 in June. Moreover, Chair Walker punctuated that council members are only adapting to 80% of the new minimum salary.

He concluded the pre-written statement by saying Tuesday’s pay raise “is being used as a political straw man to create a public narrative that County Council is increasing its pay at the expense of employees and public safety. Said narrative is just patently false and borderline reprehensible.”

In a statement from Walker III on Wednesday evening, he says:

“I am extremely disappointed in not only last night’s third reading vote to increase the salary of Richland County Council members but also in the hurried and opaque manner in which it occurred. This County has pressing and dire financial shortfalls that have been brought to light recently that should command its leaders’ full and immediate attention, and instead, this council has chosen to hurry a self-benefitting option through the process instead. I intend to adamantly continue to challenge this path and its validity.”

Malinowski confirmed with WIS that the council’s decision will not impact taxpayers.

“The budget was passed as a ‘no tax increase budget.’ and these funds that are now going to be used to pay councilmembers additional money… were included in [the budget]. So, this will not increase taxes in any way, for anybody,” concluded Malinowski.

This is a developing story and WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

