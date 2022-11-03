Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road.

Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive.

Officials say all occupants of the structure are out and there are no reported injuries.

Orangeburg County Fire District is helping to assist put out the fire.

Structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Dr. (Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)

