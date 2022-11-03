SkyView
Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire

Structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Dr.
Structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Dr.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Fire Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road.

Firefighters are in the area responding to a structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive.

Officials say all occupants of the structure are out and there are no reported injuries.

Orangeburg County Fire District is helping to assist put out the fire.

Structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Dr.
Structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Dr.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)

