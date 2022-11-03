SkyView
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday.

Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.

Hampton said school resource officers believe this is an isolated incident. Out of an abundance of caution additional law enforcement was deployed to the school Thursday.

School officials and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the origin of the writing.

Hampton said “We applaud the person who reported the note to school officials. Please be assured that School District Five’s utmost priority remains student and staff safety, and this incident serves as an important reminder that we all- students, staff and parents - share a responsibility for school safety to report suspicious, out-of-the-ordinary activity in our school.”

The report was made through the STOPit app.

