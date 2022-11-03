SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend

Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend(clear)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced.

Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Shekinah Glory Seventh Day Adventist Church. The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m.

RELATED STORY: Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend

Wilson worked as a behavior interventionist at Hyatt Park Elementary and was also the head football and track coach at Alcorn Middle School.

A GoFundMe page has been started in Wilson’s honor to contribute to his funeral arrangements.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo McFadden
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Emmanual Pickens
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm & cloudy weekend with a few showers
Dare 2 Care
SC State students to receive mandatory sexual assault prevention training
Leeza Gibbons' Dare 2 Care with the theme of "Find Your HeART" is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9:30...
Dare 2 Care helps fund Leeza’s Care Connection