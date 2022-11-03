Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced.

Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina.

The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Shekinah Glory Seventh Day Adventist Church. The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Wilson worked as a behavior interventionist at Hyatt Park Elementary and was also the head football and track coach at Alcorn Middle School.

A GoFundMe page has been started in Wilson’s honor to contribute to his funeral arrangements.

