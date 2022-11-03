FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warm & cloudy weekend with a few showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday looks warm with some sunshine, then clouds build for the weekend with a few more showers.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight skies are clear with lows in the low 50s.

Upper 70s Friday with partly cloudy skies, more clouds for the afternoon.

There’s a 30% chance of showers Friday night into Saturday morning.

Saturday has mostly cloudy skies with low 80s by the afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies Sunday with a 30% chance of showers and highs in the low 80s.

We are watching Tropical Depression Lisa and Hurricane Martin.

There are two areas of low pressure to watch in the tropics, one east of Bermuda and the other east of the Bahamas.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Skies are mainly clear tonight as a ridge of high pressure dominates our weather. Lows dip down to the low 50s.

Friday we have upper 70s for the afternoon hours and a few more clouds for the afternoon. Eastern flow picks up and brings in more moisture for the afternoon and evening hours. Expect a 30% chance of showers by the evening into the overnight period.

Saturday looks cloudy with a 30% chance of morning showers. Most of the rain activity looks to be in our western counties, around Newberry and Saluda for the remainder of the day. So cloudy skies with warm temps near 80 Saturday.

A weak cold front nears Sunday. We still have eastern flow and plenty of moisture in the atmosphere. This brings another 30% chance of some rain showers throughout the day. Highs are again in the low 80s.

We see a break on Monday with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 80s.

Tuesday temperatures cool off into the mid 70s. Election day will be breezy as high pressure starts to battle with a low pressure system off the Florida Coast.

We’re watching some heavier rain Wednesday through Friday as some tropical moisture could makes its way to the Midlands. Right now we’re looking at a 50-60% chance of rain during this time frame.

We are watching Tropical Depression Lisa as it moves west through southern Mexico. There’s also Hurricane Martin that will move north and not threaten any land as it weakens over the Northern Atlantic. There’s also a small low pressure system that will develop over time east of the Bahamas, that system has a 30% chance of development in the next 5 days. A system east of Bermuda has a 10% chance of developing and will really be absorbed by the low east of the Bahamas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers mainly in the morning, highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of on and off rain showers. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs near 81.

Election Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers (20% chance) and breezy winds. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of showers, highs are in the upper 60s.

