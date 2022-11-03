FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Clouds and showers move in this weekend, temperatures stay warm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chance of rain has gone up for Saturday morning, expect plenty of clouds and warm temps this weekend.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Tonight looks great for some football, clouds begin to filter in late tonight with lows in the low 60s.

There’s a 40% chance for a few showers Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will have more clouds than sun with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect more clouds Sunday with a 30% chance for a couple stray showers and highs in the lower 80s.

We will have better rain chances towards the middle and end of next week as a coastal Low sends us some tropical moisture.

We are also watching Tropical Depression Lisa and a couple clusters of storms that will have a low chance for tropical development in the Atlantic.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Clouds build in from the east later this evening. The weather looks pretty great for football with just a few clouds.

Later tonight expect a 30% chance of some showers after 1am. Low temps are warmer with more cloud coverage, lows are in the low 60s.

We have a 40% chance of some showers for Saturday morning. A high pressure system to our northeast is funneling in moisture from the Atlantic. This brings the chance of showers and those showers move northwest by midday. So for the afternoon the best chances of rain are in the western counties of Saluda and Newberry. High temps are in the low 80s.

Sunday a weak cold front is moving closer to the Midlands and this front will bring a 30% chance of on and off showers. Ahead of the front the flow is still from the south, which means high temps are in the low 80s once again. Don’t forget to turn back the clocks by 2am Sunday morning!

The front really washes out and high pressure builds over the region clearing us up Monday. Expect mostly sunny skies with low 80s.

Election day is a bit more breezy with an eastern flow that will see speeds of around 15 to 20mph. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the mid 70s.

We’ve reduced the chance of rain for Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The coastal low we’re tracking does not look to make it this far west so we remain mainly dry. The moisture from the system arrives by Thursday with a 50% shot.

In the tropics Tropical Depression Lisa has moved out over the Bay of Campeche and is weakening but could still produce some heavy showers for parts of Mexico and Central America.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a cluster of showers to the north of the Bahamas that has a 40% chance of development in the next 5 days. This is the area we will need to watch closely as these showers could eventually bring us some tropical moisture and scattered showers next Wednesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers after midnight. Lows are in the low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers mainly in the morning, highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday: More clouds than sun with a 30% chance for a couple stray showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with near record high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Election Day: Mix of sun and clouds with breezy Northeast winds. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers, highs are in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with times of scattered showers (50% chance). Highs in the lower 70s.

