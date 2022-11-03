FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Above average temperatures will continue this week and into the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Sunshine and high pressure will take over for the last two days of the workweek

Temperatures will settle in the mid and upper 70s this week and the 80s this weekend

Rain chances increase along with temperatures this weekend

We are watching Tropical Storm Lisa and Hurricane Martin



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Thursday is dry with highs in the mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny with high pressure building over the region.

Friday morning we are in the low 50s and by the afternoon expect a few clouds with highs in the upper 70s.

High pressure moves to the east and brings more moisture from the east. This increases cloud coverage and also yields a 30% chance of rain showers. Saturday we see low 80s with a southern flow taking hold.

Also, next Saturday night is when we turn our clocks back and gain an extra hour of sleep, but it will move up our sunset time to 5:26 PM Sunday night.

Sunday looks a little more cloudy and wet. Expect on and off showers throughout the day as the southern flow continues to pump in moisture to the region. Lows are in the mid 60s and highs reach the upper 70s. Chance of rain is around 40%.

Monday looks nice with upper 70s to low 80s. We have partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday the moisture starts to increase and there’s a 20% chance of showers for your election day. Winds are picking up as well with breezes around 10-20mph.

We are watching Hurricane Lisa is preparing to make landfall in Central America. There’s also Hurricane Martin that will move north and not threaten any land as it weakens over the Northern Atlantic. There’s also a small low pressure system that will develop over time east of the Bahamas, that system has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday: Another warm day with highs in the middle 70s under mainly sunny skies.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, highs are in the low 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40% chance of on and off rain showers. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs near 80.

Election Day: Mostly cloudy with a few showers (20% chance) and breezy winds. Highs are in the mid 70s.

