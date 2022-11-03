Dare 2 Care helps fund Leeza’s Care Connection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza’s Care Connection is a Columbia-based facility helping people in the Midlands learn ways to cope and manage their role as a family caregiver. And tonight is the annual gala to raise money for that mission.

Leeza Gibbons, who started Leeza’s Care Connection, will hold her annual gala Dare 2 Care. And, as always, it promises to be a night of amazing entertainment. This year’s theme of “Find Your HeART” will include some VERY creative guests and surprises.

Emmy Award winner and national talk show host Leeza Gibbons is an instrumental advocate for healthcare, wellness, and caregiving. She is also a wife, mother, businesswoman, and a New York Times bestselling author. And Jessica Haas is not only America’s first female speed painter, but she’s going to be doing a demonstration before your eyes. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to invite viewers to the annual event.

Leeza Gibbons’ Dare 2 Care with the theme of “Find Your HeART” is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the R2I2 conference center on the northeast side of Columbia. Wear your evening attire. Tickets are $100 and you can buy a raffle ticket if you can’t go and may still win.Go to https://www.dare2careevent.com/ to participate.

