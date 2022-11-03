SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dare 2 Care helps fund Leeza’s Care Connection

Leeza Gibbons' Dare 2 Care with the theme of "Find Your HeART" is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9:30...
Leeza Gibbons' Dare 2 Care with the theme of "Find Your HeART" is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the R2I2 conference center on the northeast side of Columbia(WIS News 10)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leeza’s Care Connection is a Columbia-based facility helping people in the Midlands learn ways to cope and manage their role as a family caregiver. And tonight is the annual gala to raise money for that mission.

Leeza Gibbons, who started Leeza’s Care Connection, will hold her annual gala Dare 2 Care. And, as always, it promises to be a night of amazing entertainment. This year’s theme of “Find Your HeART” will include some VERY creative guests and surprises.

Emmy Award winner and national talk show host Leeza Gibbons is an instrumental advocate for healthcare, wellness, and caregiving. She is also a wife, mother, businesswoman, and a New York Times bestselling author. And Jessica Haas is not only America’s first female speed painter, but she’s going to be doing a demonstration before your eyes. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on WIS Midday to invite viewers to the annual event.

Leeza Gibbons’ Dare 2 Care with the theme of “Find Your HeART” is tonight from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the R2I2 conference center on the northeast side of Columbia. Wear your evening attire.  Tickets are $100 and you can buy a raffle ticket if you can’t go and may still win.Go to https://www.dare2careevent.com/ to participate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo McFadden
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
Emmanual Pickens
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case
Newly released documents are revealing a fresh look into the final moments of Brittanee...
Newly released documents show Brittanee Drexel’s last text before disappearing

Latest News

SC State students to receive mandatory sexual assault prevention training
A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
Generic police lights
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus