CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, officers are responding to a man who they believe is armed in the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood.

Investigators say officers responded to the situation after receiving a call around 4 p.m.

Officials say the man has been displaying signs of erratic behavior and refuses to come out of his home.

Officers also say his family members are unharmed and safe. Teams of crisis negotiators are currently on the scene in an effort to speak with the man.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Teams of #ColumbiaPDSC officers are inside Wood Creek Farms neighborhood after a man, who’s likely armed refuses to come out of his home. He’s been displaying erratic behavior. Family members are safe & unharmed. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/6Nmo10PIRo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 3, 2022

