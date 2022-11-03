SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun

CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun
CPD responds to man barricaded inside home, suspected of having gun(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia Police Department, officers are responding to a man who they believe is armed in the Wood Creek Farms neighborhood.

Investigators say officers responded to the situation after receiving a call around 4 p.m.

Officials say the man has been displaying signs of erratic behavior and refuses to come out of his home.

Officers also say his family members are unharmed and safe. Teams of crisis negotiators are currently on the scene in an effort to speak with the man.

We will keep you updated as the story develops.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alonzo McFadden
Former Clarendon County deputy arrested in felony DUI, involved in deadly crash
Emmanual Pickens
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death at the family property in the Islandton area of...
Prosecutors specify times of deaths of Murdaugh victims in new court documents
A parent shared this photo online and reached out to WIS about school meals at Bates Middle...
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
Justin Hopkins (Left), Jeremy Cornish (Right)
Two men sentenced in Lexington County triple murder case

Latest News

Why Teachers Are Leaving
Exit survey details why so many SC teachers are leaving their jobs
Teacher shortage in South Carolina
Teacher shortage in South Carolina
Feds: Election-related threats rising nationwide
Feds: Election-related threats rising nationwide
Structure fire on the 1200 block of Woodbine Dr.
Orangeburg firefighters respond to structure fire