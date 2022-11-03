SkyView
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead.

CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

