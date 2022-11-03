SkyView
Columbia announces plans for 44th annual Veterans Day Parade

Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022
Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022(City of Columbia)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced plans for the 44th Annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade will be held Friday, Nov. 11, and starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel St. It will head south on Sumter St. before ending at Pendelton near the State House.

This year’s grand marshals include representatives from the Women Veterans of SC and the USC Military and Veterans Program.

Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022
Columbia Veterans Day Parade 2022(City of Columbia)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

