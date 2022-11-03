SkyView
Clemson heads to Notre Dame, stage set for perfect record in road games

Notre Dame Clemson 2022
Notre Dame Clemson 2022(WNDU)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers are headed to Notre Dame this Saturday, Nov. 5.

The teams will meet at Notre Dame Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

If the Tigers defeat the Fighting Irish they’ll secure a perfect record in true road games this year. The team has held that record nine times in its history, in 1900, 1917, 1948, 1981, 1995, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Tuesday evening the CFP ranked the Tigers in the top four.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

