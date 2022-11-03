SkyView
Clemson falls to Notre Dame 35 - 14

Notre Dame Clemson 2022
Notre Dame Clemson 2022(WNDU)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

HALTIME SCORE:

FINAL SCORE:

CLEMSON: 14, NOTRE DAME: 35

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Clemson Tigers are headed to Notre Dame this Saturday, Nov. 5.

The teams will meet at Notre Dame Stadium with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

If the Tigers defeat the Fighting Irish they’ll secure a perfect record in true road games this year. The team has held that record nine times in its history, in 1900, 1917, 1948, 1981, 1995, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Tuesday evening the CFP ranked the Tigers in the top four.

