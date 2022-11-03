Benedict College unveils new computer lab and scholarship partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College revealed a brand new computer lab and scholarships Tuesday morning.

The college unveiled a $1 million comprehensive partnership with ServiceNowTech. The partnership was announced in Nov. 2021 and includes five years of ServiceNow-awarded scholarships for students pursuing science, technology, engineering, arts, math, and STEM degrees. It also includes a training program to help students prepare for careers in technology.

