Benedict College unveils new computer lab and scholarship partnership

By Nevin Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College revealed a brand new computer lab and scholarships Tuesday morning.

The college unveiled a $1 million comprehensive partnership with ServiceNowTech. The partnership was announced in Nov. 2021 and includes five years of ServiceNow-awarded scholarships for students pursuing science, technology, engineering, arts, math, and STEM degrees. It also includes a training program to help students prepare for careers in technology.

